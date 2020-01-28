Global  

Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant The singer posted a photo of the father-daughter duo on Instagram Wednesday.

“I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens.

You are deeply missed beloved Kobe,” she wrote to accompany the photo.

The Ivy Park founder also shared a throwback photo of Gianna and another of Kobe from his childhood.

Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with seven other people.

Authorities are still investigating the crash to determine the exact cause.
Kobe and Gianna Bryant, a tribute at Manila's famed basketball court

The mural at the famed Tenement court in Manila has become a tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter...
Beyoncé Shares Throwback Kobe Bryant + Gianna Pics In Tribute Message: "You Are Deeply Missed"

Beyoncé Shares Throwback Kobe Bryant + Gianna Pics In Tribute Message: "You Are Deeply Missed"Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé is paying proper tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence On Death of Husband Kobe And Daughter Gianna

ABC7 morning co-anchor Brandi Hitt updates us on the tragedy that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others in Los Angeles, CA.

Kawhi Leonard Used Same Helicopter Pilot From Kobe Bryant Crash

Kawhi Leonard Used Same Helicopter Pilot From Kobe Bryant Crash Leonard is questioning whether he will continue to use a helicopter in the wake of Bryant's death. Leonard commutes back-and-forth from..

