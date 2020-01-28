Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant The singer posted a photo of the father-daughter duo on Instagram Wednesday.

“I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens.

You are deeply missed beloved Kobe,” she wrote to accompany the photo.

The Ivy Park founder also shared a throwback photo of Gianna and another of Kobe from his childhood.

Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with seven other people.

Authorities are still investigating the crash to determine the exact cause.