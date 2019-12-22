Global  

Meek Mill Vows to Stop Music Industry From Trapping Artists Into 'Slave Deals'

Meek Mill Vows to Stop Music Industry From Trapping Artists Into 'Slave Deals' In a tweet this week, the rapper said that "slave contracts" are being given out by record executives.

Meek Mill, via Twitter This is the second time in recent months that Meek has referenced "slave deals" on social media.

In December, he tweeted out plans to expose people in the industry who were giving out these contracts.

Meek Mill, via Twitter Back in 2012, the Philadelphia-born rapper began his own label, Dream Chasers Records.

In 2019, he joined forces with Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Meek Mill, via Twitter
