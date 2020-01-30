Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WHO Declares Global Health Emergency

WHO Declares Global Health Emergency

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
WHO Declares Global Health Emergency

WHO Declares Global Health Emergency

The World Health Organization says the deadly Wuhan coronavirus that originated in China is now a “global health emergency”.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoannOceanfalls

Joann Graham WHO declares global health emergency over deadly coronavirus https://t.co/Csvscm3hnm 7 seconds ago

R13243278

Rまちゃー@7年目 RT @ABC: BREAKING: The World Health Organization declares coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern. https://t.co/Tbc5… 9 seconds ago

adurogbola

Anuoluwapo Durogbola RT @nigeriantribune: BREAKING: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak global health emergency » Tribune Online https://t.co/0BNWVWzKE1 10 seconds ago

z1y2x3

* “WHO Declares Global Health Emergency for Novel Coronavirus” https://t.co/Z6vlSYmjzK 10 seconds ago

ttoneho

画伯 ∵ RT @ABC: BREAKING: World Health Organization declares the coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern—only the sixth tim… 14 seconds ago

commondreams

Common Dreams "We don't know what sort of damage this #2019CoV virus could do if it were to spread in a country with a weaker hea… https://t.co/LwoHcD97a7 14 seconds ago

ZuperbeasT

George V RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: The World Health Organization declares China coronavirus a global health emergency 15 seconds ago

parkyummyyummy

งดชามุกเพื่องาน🙅 RT @XHNews: #BREAKING: WHO declares novel #coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency https://t.co/cy1zkFrE67 19 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus Outbreak a Global Emergency [Video]World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus Outbreak a Global Emergency

The Committee met twice last week but held off making the designation that allows the organization to ramp up the international response to the coronavirus.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:22Published

What You Should Know About the Coronavirus [Video]What You Should Know About the Coronavirus

Here are some things you should know about the Coronavirus. Coronaviruses are named for their crown-shaped spikes. According to the CDC, they can cause upper-respiratory tract illnesses including the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.