CES 2020: A Windows Switch Clone and Dual Screen Laptops Are Dell's Next Big Concepts | Gizmodo

CES is generally for one of two things: companies showing off consumer gadgets that will go on sale later in the year, or far out devices that will attempt to shape how things gets made in the future.

And with its Concept UFO, Concept Ori, and Concept Duet, it looks like Dell has some big ideas for the latter.At first glance, Project UFO looks like a big white Nintendo Switch, complete with two removable controllers, a folding kickstand, and a port for display out.

But inside, it’s a PC through and through including support for a still undecided x86 CPU, a traditional desktop UI, and potentially way better performance—not to mention a way bigger screen and nifty RGB lighting.But UFO’s real killer feature is that behind Alienware’s custom game launcher, it runs a full-blown version of Windows 10, so you’ll have access to practically any modern PC game store like Steam or GOG, all the streaming service like Project xCloud, and decades worth of older PC games or even emulators and consoles ROMs.And while the Concept UFO is far from finished—it doesn’t have an expected price or release date—Alienware’s portable PC-based game console had no trouble playing modern AAA titles like Mortal Kombat 11.

Additionally, alongside its detachable controllers and companion dock Alienware made for CES, Alienware said it’s also toying around with making some kind of keyboard dock that would allow the UFO to transform into a traditional laptop too.

That would mean regardless of whether you prefer a gamepad or a mouse and keyboard for certain games, the UFO would have you covered.For me, the idea behind the Concept UFO is tantalizing, because if Alienware pulls it off right, this thing could be the perfect all-in-one game playing machine—especially now that Microsoft, Sony, and even Google are getting into game streaming.

There’s a good chance the UFO will get access to modern console exclusives too.- Sam RutherfordRead more:https://gizmodo.com/a-windows-switch-clone-and-dual-screen-laptops-are-dell-1840796480#CES2020We come from the future.

Https://gizmodo.com