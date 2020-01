Father Made Up Home Invasion Story After 4-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Self Playing With Gun: Police THAN A DOZEN PEOPLE INCLUDINGPOLICE OFFICERS ARE INJURED.BUT FIRST POLICE SAYFATHER MADE UP A STORY THATHIS SON WAS SHOT AND KILLED INTHE HOME INVASION IN NORTHPHILADELPHIA THIS MORNING.THEY NOW SAY FOUR YEAR-OLDACCIDENTALLY SHOT HIMSELF ANDFATHER TRIED TO COVER IT UP."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERHOWARD MONROE JOINS US FROMLAMBERT STREET WITH THE VERYLATEST ON THE INVESTIGATION,HOWARD.REPORTER: POLICE WRAPPED UPTHEIR INVESTIGATION HERE ANDTHEY SAY FOUR YEAR-OLD BOYIDENTIFIED AS EDWARD WILLIAMS,JUNIOR FOUND THE GUN IN THECLOSET, AND WAS PLAYING WITT.GUN ACCIDENTALLY DISCHARGEDAND ENDED UP SHOOTING HIMSELFIN THE HEAD.POLICE WERE CALLED TO THEHOUSE JUST BEFORE 1:00 THISMORNING, THE FATHER ISIDENTIFIED AS 28 YEAR-OLDEDWARD WILLIAMS, SENIOR.WILLIAMS INITIALLY TOLD POLICETHAT SOMEONE BROKE INTO THEHOUSE AND KILLED HIS SON.BUT POLICE SAY THERE WERE NOSIGNS OF FORCED ENTRY.THE HOUSE WAS NOT RANSACKED.WILLIAMS WASN'T HURT.POLICE SAY WILLIAMS WASSLEEPING WHEN HIS SON FOUND A9-MILLIMETER GLOCK, THREE-YEAROLD WAS ALSO IN THE BEDROOM ATTHE TIME OF THE SHOOTING.WHAT HES NOT HURT.INVESTIGATORS SAY CHILD'SMOTHER WAS AT WORK WHENSHOOTING HAPPENED.POLICE SAY GUN WAS NOT STOLENBUT DIDN'T BELONG TO WILLIAMS.WILLIAMS NEVER SHOULD HAVE HADTHE GUN TO BEGIN W OURINVESTIGATION REVEALED THATMOTIVATION DID NOT IN FACT,OCCUR, WE BELIEVE MR. WILLIAMSMADE THAT UP, AND PROBABLY DUETO THE FACT THAT HE HADSEVERAL PRIOR ARRESTS.HE SHOULD IN THE HAVE HADPOSSESSED A FIREARM.SHOULD NOT HAVE BEEN INPOSSESSION OF THE FIREARM.AND THEREFORE, HE ATTEMPT TODDCONCEAL THE CIRCUMSTANCESSURROUNDING THE INCIDENT.REPORTER: THOSE PRIORARRESTS, THEY INCLUDE, GUNOFFENCES.NOW, POLICE SAY THAT WILLIAMSIS NOW COOPERATING WITH THEM.HE IS STILL NOW WITHDETECTIVES.COMING UP AT 5:00 HEAR FROMPEOPLE WHO KNEW THAT LITTLEBOY AND HOW HIS DEATH IS NOW,REALLY TAKING A TOLL ON THISCOMMUNITY.