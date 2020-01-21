|
23ABC Midday News | Top Stories for January 30, 2020
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 22:24s - Published < > Embed
23ABC Midday News | Top Stories for January 30, 2020
The verdict in the Leslie Chance murder trial comes down.
Plus, the State of the County is determined.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|In top stories of January 21, 2020, we have continuing slugfest over the CAA-NRC and Zomato's...
DNA - Published
|Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment,...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •CBS News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources