Altria Taking $4.1 Billion Charge on Its Juul Investment

The tobacco giant Altria is taking another charge on its Juul investment saying its stake's value in Juul fell by $4.1 billion in the fourth quarter.
Altria books $4.1 billion charge on Juul investment

Altria Inc said on Thursday it recorded a $4.1 billion charge in the fourth quarter for its...
Reuters - Published

Marlboro maker slammed by Juul investment, takes $4B charge

The company that makes Marlboro cigarettes will take a $4.1 billion hit from its investment in Juul....
Seattle Times - Published


