Liberals Defend $50M Investment In Mastercard’s Cybersecurity Centre now < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 02:43s - Published Liberals Defend $50M Investment In Mastercard’s Cybersecurity Centre Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly responds to a question from Tory House Leader Candice Bergen about a new venture with the credit card giant. 0

