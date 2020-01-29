White House counsel Pat Cipollone at President Trump's Senate trial said on Thursday that impeachment is "political" election interference and accused Democrats of not talking about its "horrible consequences to our country."



Recent related videos from verified sources Impeachment is 'domestic election interference': Trump attorney White House counsel Pat Cipollone at President Trump's Senate trial said on Thursday that impeachment is "political" election interference and accused Democrats of not talking about its "horrible.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30Published 21 hours ago 'Always some personal interest' in policy decisions: Trump attorney Patrick Philbin, an attorney on President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment defense team, said there's "nothing wrong with" elected officials weighing "how.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:39Published 2 days ago