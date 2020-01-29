Global  

Impeachment is 'domestic election interference': Trump attorney

Impeachment is 'domestic election interference': Trump attorney

Impeachment is 'domestic election interference': Trump attorney

White House counsel Pat Cipollone at President Trump&apos;s Senate trial said on Thursday that impeachment is &quot;political&quot; election interference and accused Democrats of not talking about its &quot;horrible consequences to our country.&quot;
Impeachment is 'domestic election interference': Trump attorney [Video]Impeachment is 'domestic election interference': Trump attorney

White House counsel Pat Cipollone at President Trump's Senate trial said on Thursday that impeachment is "political" election interference and accused Democrats of not talking about its "horrible..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

'Always some personal interest' in policy decisions: Trump attorney [Video]'Always some personal interest' in policy decisions: Trump attorney

Patrick Philbin, an attorney on President Donald Trump&apos;s Senate impeachment defense team, said there&apos;s &quot;nothing wrong with&quot; elected officials weighing &quot;how..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

