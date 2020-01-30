Global  

Growing up with dad Chris Elliott, Adam Sandler, and 'SNL' audition -- Abby Elliott answers your social media questions

Abby Elliott shares stories of growing up with renowned comedian Chris Elliott, her desire to work with fellow 'SNL' alum Adam Sandler, and her 'SNL' audition.
If You Only Knew: Abby Elliott [Video]If You Only Knew: Abby Elliott

Abby Elliott sits down with Larry King for a rapid-fire game of 'If You Only Knew'. She tells us what keeps her up at night, her biggest risks, luxuries she can't live without, and what inspires her.

Credit: Larry King Now     Duration: 03:37Published

'It was a boys club for so long': Abby Elliott on women in comedy [Video]"It was a boys club for so long": Abby Elliott on women in comedy

Abby Elliott explains the endurance required to be a working female comic in a male-dominated industry, and the work that still needs to be done within the industry.

Credit: Larry King Now     Duration: 01:35Published

