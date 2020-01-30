|
Growing up with dad Chris Elliott, Adam Sandler, and 'SNL' audition -- Abby Elliott answers your social media questions
|
Video Credit: Larry King Now - Duration: 02:43s - Published < > Embed
Growing up with dad Chris Elliott, Adam Sandler, and 'SNL' audition -- Abby Elliott answers your social media questions
Abby Elliott shares stories of growing up with renowned comedian Chris Elliott, her desire to work with fellow 'SNL' alum Adam Sandler, and her 'SNL' audition.
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
If You Only Knew: Abby Elliott
Abby Elliott sits down with Larry King for a rapid-fire game of 'If You Only Knew'. She tells us what keeps her up at night, her biggest risks, luxuries she can't live without, and what inspires her.
Credit: Larry King Now Duration: 03:37Published
|