Local restaurant planning for this weekend's big game

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
More than 1-thousand dollars.

The super bowl takes place this weekend.

And local restaurants are already preparing for the big game.

News 10 stopped by "show-me's" in terre haute.

That's where workers were prepping for the game.

We spoke with the owner of show-me's.

He says the restaurant is planning for prizes and giveaways the night of the big game.

There will also be a big special.

"this year we're kind of looking for a pretty big crowd especially with the patriots not being in it we might have people that are a little more interested."

You can catch the super bowl on my fox 10.

