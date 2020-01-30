Bobo fire station could take years to build

His decision.

A volunteer fire department in rural madison county plans on building a new fire station.

Volunteers in the bobo community want to build it at the corner of scott and elkwood section roads near the tennessee state line.

Waay 31's alex torres-perez spoke to the fire chief about why this project may take years to build.

L: like this sign says, the bobo volunteer fire department plans to build their new fire station at this property here.

The problem is they don't have the money to build it.

Chief ronald heard told me property taxes and donations would raise the money for a new station that could cost up to 200 thousand dollars.

It could take 4 to 5 years to build because the department's still paying off loans for other equipment.

"my first priority as chief is to have fire trucks and safety equipment that they need to go into a burning structure."

The land where the station will be built was donated by a woman in the community after her husband passed away from cancer.

"we made a lot of runs to him and whenever she'd need us we'd go."

The fire chief says he plans on commemorating the man who passed away with a plaque at the new fire station.

Reporting in madison co.

Atp waay 31 news.

The bobo volunteer fire chief says the new fire station would help them serve the community faster and will actually lower insurance to people who