Congressman Hagedorn breaks down the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

Amid the impeachment trial in the senate... president trump is celebrating one of his top legislative priorities - a trade deal with mexico and canada.

The united states- mexico-canada agreement is a revision of the north american free trade agreement... otherwise known as nafta.

Trump sot: today we are finally ending the nafta nightmare and signing into law the brand new us mexico canada trade agreement.

It's a big day on capitol hill... as president trump signs the u-s-m- c-a trade agreement into law.

Congressman jim hagedorn attended the signing.

He noted nearly half of minnesota's agriculture exports go to canada or mexico.

This agreement will expand exports as well as open new markets... nat?

Which he says will be especially helpful for the dairy industry.

Hagedorn: it's very important that we keep our agriculture producers in business, especially our small farmers because when they sell out they usually sell out to bigger operators.

And bigger operators in agriculture are not bad people, but it means fewer people holding the land, working the land, living in our rural communities, going to our schools, and it puts an enormous pressure on rural southern minnesota.

The agreement is also said to be helpful in manufacturing... as it will encourage more car production to the united states.

The u-s is still waiting for canada to agree.

Congressman hagedorn predicts that to happen in the next month