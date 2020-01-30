Teens and Taxes: Students learn lessons for life

This time of year... "many adults" tend to stress "over filing their taxes".

But "some teenagers" are learning "how to overcome that dreadful feeling" with a little practice.

if you think about when you got your first job... you might have been in high school.

Many teens are getting their w-2s -- right now -- just like us... so a business teacher at west vigo high school says he thought -- what better time to teach these teens a lesson they can use every year.

students at west vigo high school are learning lessons for life.

This particular lesson could save them a lot of money... and even more stress.

Mike richards says, "a lot of them have said we need to know real world things like personal finance so i figured this was just the perfect opportunity to implement something like that."

Business education teacher -- mike richards -- knows a thing or two about taxes.

He worked for a tax service company before pursuing a career in education.

Now he's teaching these students how to file their own tax forms. students use a fake w-2 to fill out a 10-40... and find out how much money they will be refunded... or, how much they'll have to pay.

Mike richards says, "they're just really surprised by how much tax is really taken our of their paychecks."

Sophomore sadie herring says she's already learned so much about income tax... different types of deductions... and exemptions.

Sadie herring says, "i did not realize how many things that we are taxed on... like how broad it is..."

Students are learning how to file as a single adult and how to file jointly as a married couple.

They're also discovering how much money they can save by doing their own taxes.

Richards says, "if they're going to pay about $150 or more to get their taxes done and they're just getting a refund for only $200 then they're not really saving money."

Herring says, "it's definitely made me more open to doing my own taxes, not paying someone to do it, especially seeing how much you can save by doing that."

While taxes may be a less than pleasant part of life... students like herring say they feel better knowing they're equipped to handle it.

"it definitely a lot less stressful to students to at least get a general idea of what they're going to be thrown in to."

this is also an important lesson for these teens if they plan on going to college.

They'll need a lot of the same information to file for financial aid.