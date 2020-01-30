Global  

North Texas Music Teacher Arrested, Charged With Indecency With A Child

North Texas Music Teacher Arrested, Charged With Indecency With A Child

North Texas Music Teacher Arrested, Charged With Indecency With A Child

A 55-year-old North Texas music teacher turned himself in to authorities this week after an arrest warrant on child sex charges was issued.
