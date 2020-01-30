Global  

World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus Outbreak An International Health Emergency

World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus Outbreak An International Health Emergency

World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus Outbreak An International Health Emergency

The World Health Organization just declared the coronavirus outbreak an international health emergency; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
World Health Organization declares coronavirus an international public health emergency

The World Health Organization declared on Thursday that the coronavirus epidemic in China now...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •ReutersNewsyMarketWatchGothamist


Turkish Airlines says it suspends flights to China until February 9

Turkish Airlines is suspending its flights to mainland China after the World Health Organization said...
Reuters - Published


Coronavirus travel concerns [Video]Coronavirus travel concerns

The World Health Organization declared a public health emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published

World Health Organization Declares Global Health Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]World Health Organization Declares Global Health Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Stephanie Stahl reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:38Published

