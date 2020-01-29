Global  

'Corona beer virus' searches have surged as coronavirus spreads worldwide.

According to USA Today, recent Google search trends suggest many people believe that Corona beer is somehow associated with coronavirus.

In the United States specifically, Google Trends calculated that "beer virus" was the more popular search term.

On Jan.

21, Google Trends tweeted that searches for "coronavirus" had increased over 1,000 percent over the course of the week.

The top Googled questions pertaining to coronavirus included whether it was deadly, how to prevent contracting it and where it came from.

NBC reported on Jan.

28 that there are over 5,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in China and several hundred more worldwide.

As health officials struggle to contain it from spreading further.

Wuhan has been on lockdown since Jan.

23 and construction workers have been working quickly to build a new 1,000-bed hospital in the city.

There is no vaccine or cure as of now
