Viddal Riley Slams Jake Paul For Desecrating WBO Title Belt 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 02:53s - Published Viddal Riley Slams Jake Paul For Desecrating WBO Title Belt Logan Paul gets roasted and faces a wave of backlash. Plus - Gib reacts to almost fighting at the weigh-in. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Search Fight lounge on YouTube 'I CANT RULE OUT KSI FIGHTING AGAIN' - ADMITS VIDDAL RILEY & SLAMS JAKE PAUL OVER COMMENTS https://t.co/lZ0DZlfMVo 1 day ago iFL TV™ 'I CANT RULE OUT KSI FIGHTING AGAIN' - ADMITS VIDDAL RILEY & SLAMS JAKE PAUL OVER COMMENTS https://t.co/PLbs3kk9bP 1 day ago вσχιηg ‘I CANT RULE OUT KSI FIGHTING AGAIN’ – ADMITS VIDDAL RILEY & SLAMS JAKE PAUL OVER COMMENTS https://t.co/rdioXG4VAq https://t.co/G4DqHPRIpJ 1 day ago