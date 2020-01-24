Global  

New Testimony Heard In Harvey Weinstein Sex Assault Trial

As he was leaving court Thursday, Harvey Weinstein said he hired private investigators "for days like this."
Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein NYC sex assault trial picks up pace

NEW YORK (AP) — The closely watched #Metoo era rape trial of Harvey Weinstein is moving at a faster...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •SifyReuters


Actor Rosie Perez may step up to support Annabella Sciorra's testimony against Weinstein

New York [USA], Jan 24 (ANI): Actor Rosie Perez could testify in the ongoing Harvey Weinstein sexual...
Sify - Published


