Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Test For Maryland Patient Comes Back Negative

Coronavirus Test For Maryland Patient Comes Back Negative

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:18s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Test For Maryland Patient Comes Back Negative

Coronavirus Test For Maryland Patient Comes Back Negative

A Maryland patient who was being tested for coronavirus has tested negative, the Maryland Department of Health said Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

CDC novel coronavirus test results show Colorado patient who traveled from Wuhan China negative

U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention novel coronavirus test results were negative for a...
Denver Post - Published

Mumbai: Fifth quarantined patient in city visited Wuhan province

A fifth person has been quarantined for Coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday and he is the only one to...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

QuakerNana

Quaker Nana A suspected case of #coronavirus in Kenya. Hope patient will be ok. We are awaiting test results in Maryland. WH… https://t.co/hHEL2Vj8Kh 1 day ago

RedInMaryland

Michelle RT @wjz: The first Maryland patient is being tested for the new coronavirus, an outbreak in China that has killed dozens and left thousands… 2 days ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore The first Maryland patient is being tested for the new coronavirus, an outbreak in China that has killed dozens and… https://t.co/5keZKIysPJ 2 days ago

IcallBSonU2

Derk Possible MD Coronavirus Patient Awaits Test Results https://t.co/MA5bxGpZJv 2 days ago

jonieprobz

Jonie✨ sooo how long does it take the CDC to test a patient for coronavirus bc it’s been almost 24 hours and there’s still… https://t.co/JvopMpTgoq 2 days ago

cppurnell506

CAROL PURNELL Possible MD Coronavirus Patient Awaits Test Results https://t.co/BRbs5YCIcg 2 days ago

SaSkii_FrenChie

Shanice 🇯🇲 RT @coriiiiiiiiiii1: #Coronavirus Testing in Maryland https://t.co/LzTcLnGWmh 2 days ago

gdeems

Gene Deems RT @DAmoreInjuryLaw: CORONAVIRUS IN MD: The first Maryland resident is being held after meeting national test criteria for the coronavirus.… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

First Maryland Patient Tests Negative For Coronavirus [Video]First Maryland Patient Tests Negative For Coronavirus

A Maryland patient who was being tested for coronavirus has tested negative, the Maryland Department of Health said Thursday.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:41Published

Health Officials Awaiting For Test Results For Marylander Tested For Novel Coronavirus [Video]Health Officials Awaiting For Test Results For Marylander Tested For Novel Coronavirus

The first Maryland patient is being tested for the new coronavirus, an outbreak in China that has killed dozens and left thousands sick.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.