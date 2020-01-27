Coronavirus Test For Maryland Patient Comes Back Negative 6 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:18s - Published Coronavirus Test For Maryland Patient Comes Back Negative A Maryland patient who was being tested for coronavirus has tested negative, the Maryland Department of Health said Thursday.

Tweets about this Quaker Nana A suspected case of #coronavirus in Kenya. Hope patient will be ok. We are awaiting test results in Maryland. WH… https://t.co/hHEL2Vj8Kh 1 day ago Michelle RT @wjz: The first Maryland patient is being tested for the new coronavirus, an outbreak in China that has killed dozens and left thousands… 2 days ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore The first Maryland patient is being tested for the new coronavirus, an outbreak in China that has killed dozens and… https://t.co/5keZKIysPJ 2 days ago Derk Possible MD Coronavirus Patient Awaits Test Results https://t.co/MA5bxGpZJv 2 days ago Jonie✨ sooo how long does it take the CDC to test a patient for coronavirus bc it’s been almost 24 hours and there’s still… https://t.co/JvopMpTgoq 2 days ago CAROL PURNELL Possible MD Coronavirus Patient Awaits Test Results https://t.co/BRbs5YCIcg 2 days ago Shanice 🇯🇲 RT @coriiiiiiiiiii1: #Coronavirus Testing in Maryland https://t.co/LzTcLnGWmh 2 days ago Gene Deems RT @DAmoreInjuryLaw: CORONAVIRUS IN MD: The first Maryland resident is being held after meeting national test criteria for the coronavirus.… 2 days ago