Impeachment Trial Nears Crucial Vote On Witnesses 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:59s - Published Impeachment Trial Nears Crucial Vote On Witnesses The House impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is nearing a crucial vote on witnesses. This as a moment of drama was unfolding Thursday on the House floor; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Brenda P. Williamson *Thank you all #Dem managers! RT @MesMitch: “They’re saying there isn’t enough evidence, but they’re trying to stop it from coming before the Senate.” The Bolton bombsh… 3 days ago James Mitchell Ⓥ “They’re saying there isn’t enough evidence, but they’re trying to stop it from coming before the Senate.” The Bol… https://t.co/lftZhG2gYo 3 days ago