Impeachment Trial Nears Crucial Vote On Witnesses

The House impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is nearing a crucial vote on witnesses.

This as a moment of drama was unfolding Thursday on the House floor; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Impeachment Trial Over Soon? Crucial Vote On Witnesses To Follow Last Day Of Questioning

The Senate will reconvene Thursday afternoon for the final day of written questions to House managers...
CBS 2 - Published

Senate to begin questions for legal teams in Trump impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday will begin up to two days of questioning the prosecution and defense in...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



BrendaPerrott

Brenda P. Williamson *Thank you all #Dem managers! RT @MesMitch: “They’re saying there isn’t enough evidence, but they’re trying to stop it from coming before the Senate.” The Bolton bombsh… 3 days ago

MesMitch

James Mitchell Ⓥ “They’re saying there isn’t enough evidence, but they’re trying to stop it from coming before the Senate.” The Bol… https://t.co/lftZhG2gYo 3 days ago


Senators Use Q&A To Debate Impeachment Ahead Of Key Witness Vote [Video]Senators Use Q&A To Debate Impeachment Ahead Of Key Witness Vote

Senators in the president's impeachment trial are in the middle of two days of questions before a vote on hearing from new witnesses.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:47Published

McConnell vows to block any early votes on Trump trial witnesses [Video]McConnell vows to block any early votes on Trump trial witnesses

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he would move to set aside any efforts by Democrats to force an early vote on subpoenaing witnesses and documents during afternoon..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

