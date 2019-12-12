Global  

Stop Brexit Man accuses Boris Johnson of "lying to the nation" as UK exits EU tomorrow

Stop Brexit Man accuses Boris Johnson of 'lying to the nation' as UK exits EU tomorrow

Stop Brexit Man accuses Boris Johnson of "lying to the nation" as UK exits EU tomorrow

As pro-EU demonstrators gathered outside the UK Parliament to oppose Brexit Thursday (January 30), the 'Stop Brexit Man', Steve Bray, accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of "lying to the nation" and said, "we're in a sad state".

Steve said he was in Brussels last week to say goodbye to the European Union, but "the door is open, so it's not a question of if we rejoin, it's a question of when".

As night fell, the protesters began to 'party like there's no tomorrow', blasting music and chanting "you can shove your Brexit up [Nigel] Farage".
