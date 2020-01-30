Schiff notes DOJ lawyer's contradictory impeachment argument, drawing laughter

Lead Democratic House manager Adam Schiff noted the lawyer's argument, which was made in a hearing about the 2020 census on the same day the Senate conducted the question-and-answer phase of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

"So, the judge says, 'Well, if the Congress can't enforce its subpoenas in court, then what remedy is there?'

And the Justice Department lawyer's response is: 'impeachment,'" Schiff said, drawing laughter from senators in the chamber.

"You can't make this stuff up," Schiff added.