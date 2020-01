How Kobe Bryant Changed Life Of Former Teammate At Lower Merion High School OFFICIALS SAY THAT THE REDCROSS IS HELPING ALL THOSEDISPLACED BY THE FIRE.TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLETOMORROW FOR A MEMORIAL TOKOBE BRYANT.IT WILL TAKE PLACE SATURDAYBETWEEN TWO GAMES AT LOWERMERION HIGH SCHOOL.WE ARE HEARING FROM AFORMER LOWER MERION TEAMMATEOF BRYANTS WHO WAS REMEMBERINGFUNNILY THE TIME THEY SPENTTOGETHER.HE SPOKE WITH OUR NATASHABROWN, NATASHA.REPORTER: SO MANY PEOPLEWHO KNEW KOBE BRYANT WELL ARESHARING THEIR STORIES, ABOUTNOT ONLY LEGENDARY BASKETBALLPLAYER THAT HE BECAME BUTULTIMATELY EARLY FRIENDSHIPS.WE TALK TO ONE FORMER HIGHSCHOOL TEAMMATE WHO TELLS USTHAT KNOWING KOBE CHANGED HISLIFE.I WAS ON THE TEAM HISSENIOR YEAR IN THE STATECHAMPIONSHIP.REPORTER: KOBE BRYANT'SFORMER BASKETBALL TEAMMATEREMEMBERS THAT MOMENT LIKE ITWAS YESTERDAY.HE ALSO REMEMBERS THE MOMENTHE HEARD THE DEVASTATING NEWSTHAT HIS FRIEND WAS GONE.YOU JUST DIDN'T BELIEVE IT.WHEN NEWS BROKE WE WERE HEARTBROKEN AND SHOCK.REPORTER: EMERY DABANY SATDUNN IN OUR STUDIOS TO TALKABOUT A LOSS THAT IS STILLSOUL CRUSHING TO HIM.HE REMEMBERS WHEN HE FIRST METKOBE A MEET AGO THIS LED TO ALASTING FRIENDSHIP.IOWAS PLAYING BASKETBALLAND DECISION WHERE TO GO TOSCHOOL AND KOBE ON THEPLAYGROUND, AND FROM THATPOINT ON WE WERE REALLY CLOSE.HE TREATED ME LIKE A OLDERBROTHER.REPORTER: HE RECALLS KOBEHAVING A WORK ETHIC LIKE NOOTHER EXHIBITING MAMBAMENTALITY HE BECAME MEN FORAROUND THE WORLD.HE WAS TOUGH, HE WAS LOVINGBUT TOUGH LOVE.HE WANTED TO GET THE BEST OUTOF YOU.HIS MENTALITY WAS STRONG.REPORTER: FROM A FIERCEPLAYER,.HE COULD HOOP IT UP.HE PUT ON A SHOW.HE WAS YOUNG, TOO IT WASAMAZING TO SEE.REPORTER: TO A LOYALFRIEND.KOBE BROUGHT OUT THE BEST INTHOSE AROUND HIM.AS A FRIEND HE WAS ALWAYSGREAT TO BE AROUND, JUST AGREAT GUY.HE WAS WARM.ALWAYS MAKE YOU FEEL LIKE YOUARE THE ONLY PERSON THERE.REPORTER: MEN DEATH KOBE'SLASTING LEGACY IS BRINGING NEWSENSE OF LIFE TO THOSE WHOKNEW HIM WELL.ASIDE FROM BEING SAD YOUWANT TO LEAVE LEGACY AND YOUWANT PEOPLE AROUND YOU ANDLOVED ONES TO HELP YOU GETWHERE YOU ARE.YOU WAS THAN THE TO MAKE THEMPROUD.THAT IS WHAT KOBE PASSED THATIS WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT.REPORTER: EMERY TOLD BUS AMEMORY THAT ALWAYS STUCK WITHHIM, THE TAKE AFTER KOBEDECLARED HE WAS GOING TO THENBA HE STILL CAME TO CLASSNEXT DAY LIKE IT WAS JUST ANYOTHER DAY.WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE YOUWILL GO TO THE NBA.