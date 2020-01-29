Trending Now: Veteran's Rolex Appraises For Up To $700K At Antiques Roadshow

An “Antiques Roadshow” guest in West Fargo, N.D. literally fell backward when he learned the...

'Antiques Roadshow': Man topples over after learning what his $345 Rolex is worth today When an "Antiques Roadshow" guest bought a Rolex in the 70s, he paid about $346. Learning how much...

USATODAY.com - Published 2 days ago



