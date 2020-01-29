Global  

Trending Now: Veteran's Rolex Appraises For Up To $700K At Antiques Roadshow

Trending Now: Veteran's Rolex Appraises For Up To $700K At Antiques Roadshow

Trending Now: Veteran's Rolex Appraises For Up To $700K At Antiques Roadshow

The Air Force veteran said he originally bought the watch 46 years ago for about $350.
'Antiques Roadshow' guest floored by worth of Rolex he paid $346 for in 1974

An "Antiques Roadshow" guest in West Fargo, N.D. literally fell backward when he learned the...
'Antiques Roadshow': Man topples over after learning what his $345 Rolex is worth today

When an "Antiques Roadshow" guest bought a Rolex in the 70s, he paid about $346. Learning how much...
