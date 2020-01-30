John Andretti, IndyCar and NASCAR Racer, Dead at 56
John Andretti, IndyCar
and NASCAR Racer, Dead at 56 The versatile driver died after a battle with colon cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017.
NASCAR President Steve Phelps, via statement John was a part of the
Andretti family, one of pro racing's
most accomplished groups.
He is famous for racing in the
Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600
on the same day in 1994.
Andretti is the
first of four drivers
to attempt this feat.
Before heading to
NASCAR in the early 1990s,
Andretti raced for IndyCar.
He went on to drive in hundreds
of NASCAR competitions until
his retirement in 2010.
Andretti also raced in the Indianapolis 500 12 times, with his best result being a fifth place finish.