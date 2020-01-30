John Andretti, IndyCar and NASCAR Racer, Dead at 56

John Andretti, IndyCar and NASCAR Racer, Dead at 56 The versatile driver died after a battle with colon cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps, via statement John was a part of the Andretti family, one of pro racing's most accomplished groups.

He is famous for racing in the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day in 1994.

Andretti is the first of four drivers to attempt this feat.

Before heading to NASCAR in the early 1990s, Andretti raced for IndyCar.

He went on to drive in hundreds of NASCAR competitions until his retirement in 2010.

Andretti also raced in the Indianapolis 500 12 times, with his best result being a fifth place finish.