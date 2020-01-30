Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > John Andretti, IndyCar and NASCAR Racer, Dead at 56

John Andretti, IndyCar and NASCAR Racer, Dead at 56

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
John Andretti, IndyCar and NASCAR Racer, Dead at 56

John Andretti, IndyCar and NASCAR Racer, Dead at 56

John Andretti, IndyCar and NASCAR Racer, Dead at 56 The versatile driver died after a battle with colon cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps, via statement John was a part of the Andretti family, one of pro racing's most accomplished groups.

He is famous for racing in the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day in 1994.

Andretti is the first of four drivers to attempt this feat.

Before heading to NASCAR in the early 1990s, Andretti raced for IndyCar.

He went on to drive in hundreds of NASCAR competitions until his retirement in 2010.

Andretti also raced in the Indianapolis 500 12 times, with his best result being a fifth place finish.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Former IndyCar racer and Daytona 24 Hours winner John Andretti dies

Former IndyCar and NASCAR racer John Andretti has died at the age of 56 after a long battle with...
Autosport - Published

John Andretti dies: How the world of motorsports is reacting

NASCAR and IndyCar racer John Andretti died Thursday after a long battle with cancer. He was 56.
Denver Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

topcardeals2019

maryam jaafar RT @alunserjr: I’m very saddened to hear about the passing of John Andretti. My condolences go to his family. Not only was John one of the… 19 seconds ago

BedfordFalls67

Jerry RT @PittsburghPG: John Andretti, a former IndyCar and NASCAR driver, dies at 56 https://t.co/KhFOrH9S2K 21 seconds ago

chevychevelle48

Chevy48 RT @autosport: Indycar, NASCAR and Daytona 24 Hours race winner John Andretti has died at the age of 56 after a battle with colon cancer h… 1 minute ago

BKells8

Barbara Kelly RT @wsoctv: Former IndyCar and NASCAR winner John Andretti died Thursday after a three-year battle with colon cancer. https://t.co/uUjyhY0C… 2 minutes ago

TamiPowersScott

Tami Powers RT @nascarman_rr: In April 1993, John Andretti drove a Top Fuel dragster in the Southern Nationals at Atlanta. He beat Joe Amato and @Tommy… 4 minutes ago

NatJNewell

Nat Newell RT @ClarkWade34: IndyCar and NASCAR driver John Andretti dies after long, public battle with cancer https://t.co/tfAmfXEILt via @indystar 4 minutes ago

MsKarmabrown

Mel RT @AllThingsWSB: John Andretti, former NASCAR and IndyCar driver, dies at 56 https://t.co/0qYD4JOF4e 4 minutes ago

ND_AUSTIN

Lets Go Irish! IndyCar and NASCAR driver John Andretti dies after long, public battle with cancer https://t.co/fSCj6Ycd4k via @indystar 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.