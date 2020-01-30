BURDEN Movie

BURDEN Movie Trailer #2 HD - Plot synopsis: Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker and Garrett Hedlund star in a powerful and timely true-story of faith and love overcoming hate.

Set in a small South Carolina town scarred from deep-rooted racism in the mid-nineties, an unlikely friendship forms when an African American Reverend (Whitaker) shelters Mike Burden (Hedlund) a KKK member, along with his girlfriend Judy, a single mother played by Andrea Riseborough.

Through his faith and love, Reverend Kennedy helps Mike leave his violent past in the Klan ultimately helping to heal the community.

Directed by Andrew Heckler starring Forest Whitaker, Garrett Hedlund, Andrea Riseborough, Tom Wilkinson, Tess Harper, Crystal Fox, Usher Raymond release date February 28, 2020 (in select theaters)