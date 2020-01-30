Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > BURDEN Movie

BURDEN Movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
BURDEN Movie

BURDEN Movie

BURDEN Movie Trailer #2 HD - Plot synopsis: Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker and Garrett Hedlund star in a powerful and timely true-story of faith and love overcoming hate.

Set in a small South Carolina town scarred from deep-rooted racism in the mid-nineties, an unlikely friendship forms when an African American Reverend (Whitaker) shelters Mike Burden (Hedlund) a KKK member, along with his girlfriend Judy, a single mother played by Andrea Riseborough.

Through his faith and love, Reverend Kennedy helps Mike leave his violent past in the Klan ultimately helping to heal the community.

Directed by Andrew Heckler starring Forest Whitaker, Garrett Hedlund, Andrea Riseborough, Tom Wilkinson, Tess Harper, Crystal Fox, Usher Raymond release date February 28, 2020 (in select theaters)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LENNYLEATHER

Len 🇲🇽 @alyxthepigeon @cinemargot The burden of proof is on you, you're the one who claimed that I and other people didnt… https://t.co/e26R2drYzr 1 hour ago

TheWayThingsAr1

The Objective @fauxnyfinch The burden of proof is one the one presenting the documents to also provide verification that the docu… https://t.co/lTLwuKuDJp 3 hours ago

MaxWeberetc

The Life and Times of Skywhalepapa @jere7my The "celebration" felt incredibly insincere to me and the Skywalker name less a found place as a chosen bu… https://t.co/ZXsGDYsDpd 3 hours ago

captainbolywood

Scooby Doo RT @frellywood: This is the first and probably the only movie I've ever seen where the autistic character's autism isn't shown as a burden.… 4 hours ago

frellywood

freya 🇲🇽 This is the first and probably the only movie I've ever seen where the autistic character's autism isn't shown as a… https://t.co/NnCf7NR2Ql 5 hours ago

mjrdude

Michael Reichert Just saw ‘The Two Popes’. I’d watch it numerous times. Both lead actors are up for Oscars. Not an action movie. I… https://t.co/Zzvb08EV8m 8 hours ago

KaiTave

Foucault's Pudendum @bhiner1029 @DashWallkick tl;dr if you say "this thing is bad!" and then spend a whole movie showing that the thing… https://t.co/gGrqva0p10 8 hours ago

SaumilDave13

Saumil Dave @rahulpandita 1 Do i want a movie that shows the plight of Kashmiri Pandits in greater depth then Shikara does? Yes… https://t.co/hcNGT4XJnO 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The House in Nightmare Park movie (1973) [Video]The House in Nightmare Park movie (1973)

The House in Nightmare Park movie (1973) - Plot synopsis: Director: Peter Sykes Writers: Clive Exton, Terry Nation Stars: Frankie Howerd, Ray Milland, Hugh Burden

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.