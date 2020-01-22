Powerball Begins

Powerball and megamillions lottery tickets are now on sale throughout mississippi.

The jackpots start at 40 million dollars and increase until the grand prize is won.

Wcbi's allie martin checked in with a local merchant who is expecting even bigger business because of powerball.

Ken wilson took a quick break from the day's business at wheel estate mobile homes and stopped by gameday haircuts and spa.

He came in for a haircut, and bought some lottery tickets.

Nats wilson believes the lottery proceeds will help repair mississippi's aging roads and bridges, and although the chances of him hitting the powerball jackpot are slight, he knows what he would do with the windfall.

"i know it's a slim possibility, but i 'm going to take that chance, and buy a ticket, we have a big family, we have four kids, i would keep working try and stay humble, and be the same person, put that money back for kids and grandkids, and help people, i love helping people."

Adam watson is owner of gameday haircuts and spa in tupelo.

The business started selling lottery tickets late last year.

Watson says customers have been looking forward to powerball and mega millions.

"it's the traditional lottery game, it's as simple as a two dollar quick pick, you tell us you want a quick pick , or pick numbers yourself, how much money you want to spend and then we print out you a ticket and hopefully you watch the drawing and you cash in millions of dollars."

Standup bridge the first day for powerball sales at gameday haircuts and spa, a customer came in for a lottery ticket, and decided to get a haircut.

Since the lottery started, business has been big at gameday haircuts and spa .

"since the lottery began in november, our business has picked up tremendously, to the point where we have added a few stylists to keep up with the demand."

Gameday haircuts and spa is the only hair care business in the state that sells lottery tickets.

There are many ways to play powerball and mega millions.

