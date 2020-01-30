Gwen Cherry Park Football Field Renovated By NFL 48 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:07s - Published Gwen Cherry Park Football Field Renovated By NFL CBS4's Rielle Creighton reports this was part of the NFL’s Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources NFL Renovates Gwen Cherry Park Football Field As Roger Goodell Surprises School Principals With Super Bowl Tickets Super Bowl 54 is about more than just the big game. The NFL is also doing its part to invest in the...

cbs4.com - Published 7 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Nick Ferguson Mr. Carvalho just saw you on @CBSMiami talking about Traz Powell stadium where I played my HS football. Wanted to r… https://t.co/4r5haHUh4e 1 hour ago FieldTurf RT @ChrisWedge46: So proud to have built Gwen Cherry, Goulds, and Miami Beach Sr. HS Football Fields as part of the NFL Legacy Projects! ht… 3 hours ago Chris Wedge So proud to have built Gwen Cherry, Goulds, and Miami Beach Sr. HS Football Fields as part of the NFL Legacy Projec… https://t.co/2G24KTlK8Z 3 hours ago Commissioner Esteban Bovo RT @MayorGimenez: Ready to inaugurate a new field at Gwen Cherry Park thanks to the NFL Legacy Project, joined by Roger Goodell, @CommBovo… 9 hours ago Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez Ready to inaugurate a new field at Gwen Cherry Park thanks to the NFL Legacy Project, joined by Roger Goodell,… https://t.co/MngvcZcOzK 9 hours ago