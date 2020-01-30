Global  

Gwen Cherry Park Football Field Renovated By NFL

Gwen Cherry Park Football Field Renovated By NFL

Gwen Cherry Park Football Field Renovated By NFL

CBS4's Rielle Creighton reports this was part of the NFL’s Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program.
NFL Renovates Gwen Cherry Park Football Field As Roger Goodell Surprises School Principals With Super Bowl Tickets

Super Bowl 54 is about more than just the big game. The NFL is also doing its part to invest in the...
cbs4.com - Published


NickFerguson_25

Nick Ferguson Mr. Carvalho just saw you on @CBSMiami talking about Traz Powell stadium where I played my HS football. Wanted to r… https://t.co/4r5haHUh4e 1 hour ago

FieldTurf

FieldTurf RT @ChrisWedge46: So proud to have built Gwen Cherry, Goulds, and Miami Beach Sr. HS Football Fields as part of the NFL Legacy Projects! ht… 3 hours ago

ChrisWedge46

Chris Wedge So proud to have built Gwen Cherry, Goulds, and Miami Beach Sr. HS Football Fields as part of the NFL Legacy Projec… https://t.co/2G24KTlK8Z 3 hours ago

CommBovo

Commissioner Esteban Bovo RT @MayorGimenez: Ready to inaugurate a new field at Gwen Cherry Park thanks to the NFL Legacy Project, joined by Roger Goodell, @CommBovo… 9 hours ago

MayorGimenez

Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez Ready to inaugurate a new field at Gwen Cherry Park thanks to the NFL Legacy Project, joined by Roger Goodell,… https://t.co/MngvcZcOzK 9 hours ago


WEB EXTRA: Aerials Of Newly Refurbished Gwen Cherry Park Football Field [Video]WEB EXTRA: Aerials Of Newly Refurbished Gwen Cherry Park Football Field

The football field at Gwen Cherry Park was refurbished as part of the NFL’s Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:35Published

Wounded Warriors Take The Field For Tribute To Heroes Game Against Former NFL Players [Video]Wounded Warriors Take The Field For Tribute To Heroes Game Against Former NFL Players

CBS4's Carey Codd reports the event raised money and recognized many in our community like families of the victims of the Parkland shooting.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:56Published

