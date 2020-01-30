Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Show the library some love with these new signs

Show the library some love with these new signs

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Show the library some love with these new signsShow the library some love with these new signs
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Show the library some love with these new signs

Aid to go to college.

Visiting the library was the most common cultural activity in the u.s. in 20-19.

That's according to a recent gallup poll.

The vigo county public library is giving you a chance to show your support this valentine's day.

You can now pick up a sign from the library to display in your yard or in front of your business.

It's all a part of a national campaign.

"it's kind of showing what we have to offer reinvest in the library.

It also makes us feel good seeing so many people throughout the community saying we support what you do you provide such a service to the community."

After valentines day, the library wants you to save your signs.

You can use them during national library week




You Might Like


Tweets about this

LamiyaMina

Mina Lamiya RT @mirraxFTC: Can we get @BlazzordDGB to 1500 followers today, please? 🙏🙏🙏 He made some nice TZC gifs (just search Trezarcoin in twitter… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.