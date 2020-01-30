Ben Carson visits Russellville plant, talks manufactured housing regulations

Substances.

Today - the secretary of the u-s department of housing and urban development made a stop in north alabama.

It's part of ben carson's bus tour.

He and governor kay ivey toured clayton manufacturing homes in russellville.

At the event - carson said he plans to roll back regulations to make it easier for companies to build manufactured homes.

He said cutting back some rules would allow home manufacturers to produce houses that are more affordable to young people.

It's an opportunity for that young couple to be able to afford something that's nice that accumulates equity for them and they don't have to live in their grandmothers basement.

Carson said his regulation changes bypasse state regulation - and stop home manufacturers from getting alternative construction plans for a garage or carport.

The c-e-o of clayton homes said those changes would allow them to produce less expensive