Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ben Carson visits Russellville plant, talks manufactured housing regulations

Ben Carson visits Russellville plant, talks manufactured housing regulations

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Ben Carson visits Russellville plant, talks manufactured housing regulationsBen Carson visits Russellville plant, talks manufactured housing regulations
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ben Carson visits Russellville plant, talks manufactured housing regulations

Substances.

Today - the secretary of the u-s department of housing and urban development made a stop in north alabama.

It's part of ben carson's bus tour.

He and governor kay ivey toured clayton manufacturing homes in russellville.

At the event - carson said he plans to roll back regulations to make it easier for companies to build manufactured homes.

He said cutting back some rules would allow home manufacturers to produce houses that are more affordable to young people.

It's an opportunity for that young couple to be able to afford something that's nice that accumulates equity for them and they don't have to live in their grandmothers basement.

Carson said his regulation changes bypasse state regulation - and stop home manufacturers from getting alternative construction plans for a garage or carport.

The c-e-o of clayton homes said those changes would allow them to produce less expensive




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.