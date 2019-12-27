Sonic the Hedgehog Movie - Super Bowl Trailer 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:19s - Published Sonic the Hedgehog Movie - Super Bowl Trailer Sonic the Hedgehog Movie - Super Bowl Trailer Plot Synopsis: A cop in the rural town of Green Hills helps Sonic escape from the government who is looking to capture him. US Release Date: February 14, 2020 Starring: Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Neal McDonough Directed By: Jeff Fowler

Tweets about this Toonado.com This Awesome New TV Spot For SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Will Air During The Super Bowl On Sunday #SonicMovie… https://t.co/2tSe2yeLMo 2 hours ago .KirtyM. RT @screenrant: Real-Life Athletes Praise #SonicTheHedgehog in Super Bowl 2020 Trailer - https://t.co/LqVrqcqC2o https://t.co/Xzm04cehIX 2 hours ago Phase9.tv Sonic The Hedgehog (2020) - "Super" - #Paramount Pictures - https://t.co/cMxcROLYAC #MovieTrailers https://t.co/7Egpi4SkHv 3 hours ago SonicRetweets RT @Game_Fragger: Popular Athletes Featured In SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Super Bowl TV Spot #SonicMovie #SonicTheHedgehogMovie #Sonic #Sonic… 3 hours ago GameFragger Popular Athletes Featured In SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Super Bowl TV Spot #SonicMovie #SonicTheHedgehogMovie #Sonic… https://t.co/JH3bEmrFHL 4 hours ago Gabriel Tadeo SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Super Bowl Trailer (NEW 2020) Movie Clip HD https://t.co/g0eN8rYvXq via @YouTube 5 hours ago genZ CENTRE Super Bowl Spot For The SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie https://t.co/P8wIwkuOGP 6 hours ago Lolo Roy RT @GeekTyrant: Super Bowl Spot For The SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie https://t.co/PiVR0zhKDL https://t.co/7xSYI3v72T 6 hours ago