Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sonic the Hedgehog Movie - Super Bowl Trailer

Sonic the Hedgehog Movie - Super Bowl Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Sonic the Hedgehog Movie - Super Bowl Trailer

Sonic the Hedgehog Movie - Super Bowl Trailer

Sonic the Hedgehog Movie - Super Bowl Trailer Plot Synopsis: A cop in the rural town of Green Hills helps Sonic escape from the government who is looking to capture him.

US Release Date: February 14, 2020 Starring: Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Neal McDonough Directed By: Jeff Fowler
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Sonic the Hedgehog' Debuts Super Bowl 2020 Commercial - Watch! (Video)

The latest Sonic the Hedgehog teaser is here! The upcoming movie is set to hit theaters on February...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TOONADOcom

Toonado.com This Awesome New TV Spot For SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Will Air During The Super Bowl On Sunday #SonicMovie… https://t.co/2tSe2yeLMo 2 hours ago

Kirty_M

.KirtyM. RT @screenrant: Real-Life Athletes Praise #SonicTheHedgehog in Super Bowl 2020 Trailer - https://t.co/LqVrqcqC2o https://t.co/Xzm04cehIX 2 hours ago

Phase9tv

Phase9.tv Sonic The Hedgehog (2020) - "Super" - #Paramount Pictures - https://t.co/cMxcROLYAC #MovieTrailers https://t.co/7Egpi4SkHv 3 hours ago

SonicRetweets

SonicRetweets RT @Game_Fragger: Popular Athletes Featured In SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Super Bowl TV Spot #SonicMovie #SonicTheHedgehogMovie #Sonic #Sonic… 3 hours ago

Game_Fragger

GameFragger Popular Athletes Featured In SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Super Bowl TV Spot #SonicMovie #SonicTheHedgehogMovie #Sonic… https://t.co/JH3bEmrFHL 4 hours ago

pan121_tadeo

Gabriel Tadeo SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Super Bowl Trailer (NEW 2020) Movie Clip HD https://t.co/g0eN8rYvXq via @YouTube 5 hours ago

genzcentre

genZ CENTRE Super Bowl Spot For The SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie https://t.co/P8wIwkuOGP 6 hours ago

thelolo55

Lolo Roy RT @GeekTyrant: Super Bowl Spot For The SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie https://t.co/PiVR0zhKDL https://t.co/7xSYI3v72T 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sonic the Hedgehog - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer [Video]Sonic the Hedgehog - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog starring Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Jim Carrey! Release Date: February 14, 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog is a..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:08Published

Sonic the Hedgehog - Official Japan Trailer [Video]Sonic the Hedgehog - Official Japan Trailer

Check out the official Japan trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog starring Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Jim Carrey! Release Date: February 14, 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog is a family..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.