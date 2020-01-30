Storm shelter for Cowart Elementary will now be rental homes in Athens

Of our solar system.

Some land in athens - once designated for a storm shelter - could now become rental homes instead!

The city told waay 31 that bids for a shelter in the area behind the james cowart elementary school came back too high!

Waay-31s alexis scott explains why the city is choosing a different option.

The nearest storm shelter is 3 miles away from this area.... right where im standing is where a storm shelter would be.

But now there's a possibility for nearly 30 rental homes to be built here instead.

Tito redus, lives in athens "we're to the time now, where we need storm shelters everywhere.

There's no certain area, every area needs it now," titus redus told me he was disappointed to hear the city council ruled out the possibility for another shelter.

The land is owned by the board of education - and told waay 31 after waiting for more than a year - bids for construction were still too high.

They wanted to use the land for something - so they decided on single family rental homes - something some people in the area aren't happy about.

John watson, lives on west hobbs street " more rental houses just means more traffic in the area," john watson lives across the street from the elementary school and told me there are days the traffic is so bad he can barely leave his driveway.

The developer wants to build about 30 houses on this 6 acres of land.

They'd be priced between 160 and 180-thousand dollars.

Redus told me he hopes the city is aware of what it's giving up for more homes.

Tito redus, lives in athens "f-1s, f-3s, f-5 storms i dont think cowart is built to be a protective shelter," right now... the decision on the rental homes is tabled until february's city council meeting.

But most are hoping the city will consider a closer storm shelter in this area.

Reporting in athens, alexis scott waay-31 news.

Athens city council told us if the school board allows for the new homes, they would have to rezone the area.

They'll bring the conversation up in their next council meeting on