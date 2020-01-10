Love is Blind Trailer

Love is Blind - Official Trailer - Netflix Is love really blind?

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey bring together single people looking to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with... without ever seeing them.

They’ll go on dates with a catch: they don’t meet face-to-face.

With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose before laying their eyes on their fiancé for the first time.

Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.