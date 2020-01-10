Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Love is Blind Trailer

Love is Blind Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Love is Blind Trailer

Love is Blind Trailer

Love is Blind - Official Trailer - Netflix Is love really blind?

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey bring together single people looking to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with... without ever seeing them.

They’ll go on dates with a catch: they don’t meet face-to-face.

With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose before laying their eyes on their fiancé for the first time.

Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Watch Some Really Hot People Flirt Through Walls in Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Trailer (Video)

Watch Some Really Hot People Flirt Through Walls in Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Trailer (Video)The singles on Netflix’s new dating show “Love Is Blind” won’t be able to see the person...
The Wrap - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

carltonjmorton

Carlton Morton RT @TVGuide: Netflix's Love Is Blind trailer is like 90 Day Fiance meets The Voice https://t.co/FHTJ8dxS5J https://t.co/DmGlA7R43n 13 hours ago

GreyprinceD

Reformed Ben Solo🧢 🇦🇺 RT @TVInsider: This new Netflix series might give #MarriedAtFirstSight a bit of competition. Check out the trailer! https://t.co/DMNhlKxnZK 13 hours ago

decider

Decider #LoveIsBlind is a rollercoaster of a reality romance show: https://t.co/KhdO5wGJRA https://t.co/2vZmDwcqDP 16 hours ago

ciaragurl106

CiaraStar💞 RT @Refinery29: OUR NEW OBSESSION. #LoveIsBlind https://t.co/NhopIRqPFK 19 hours ago

TVInsider

TV Insider This new Netflix series might give #MarriedAtFirstSight a bit of competition. Check out the trailer! https://t.co/DMNhlKxnZK 21 hours ago

LoAsh89

Lo Not going to lie, that ‘Love is Blind’ trailer on Netflix looks mad cheeeeeessssy...... but I’m going to to still watch 😜 1 day ago

teeveebeat

TV Beat Love is Blind Trailer: https://t.co/llDpPDtfPJ agency: @openroad_la client: @netflix @NickLachey @VanessaLachey #loveisblind 1 day ago

ashleeeym

ashleysarahm This trailer for Love Is Blind though 👀 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Blind Love movie [Video]Blind Love movie

Blind Love movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Winner of the Silver Medal at the 2005 Pink Eiga Awards, BLIND LOVE tells of a blind woman falling in love with a short ventriloquist just by listening to his..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.