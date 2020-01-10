Global  

Cable Girls Final Season Part 1 Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Cable Girls Final Season Part 1 Trailer - Netflix Lidia (Blanca Suárez), Marga (Nadia de Santiago), Carlota (Ana Fernández) and Óscar (Ana Polvorosa) come closer to finding out how their destiny unravels.

The first part of the final season of Cable Girls arrives February 14.
0
coffeetwosugxrs

𝐑𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧 ☕ Less than 2 weeks until the first half of the final season of Cable Girls is released on Netflix and I am DYING to… https://t.co/021RYLLxBD 8 hours ago

Toosha_mahmeed

فـاطمة المـحمـيد🐞 Final season of Cable Girls comes back this month. https://t.co/lxMNGrrb1J 18 hours ago

Muuchelle9

Muuchelle ⁷ What the ?? why are we getting a final season of cable girls 🥺nooooo https://t.co/ia9VXqgCYo 2 days ago

kernelpanicksd

t • goodbye, friend me reading cable girls comes back on valentine’s day 🥳🥰 seeing “final season” 😦😭 2 days ago

dareenalhabsi

دارين THE FINAL SEASON OF CABLE GIRLS OMFSHWKKSOW https://t.co/BnLXOzW0wy 2 days ago

Kiwes

Kimberly Ranee Hicks RT @Kiwes: Cable Girls | Final Season: Part 1 Trailer | Netflix https://t.co/nE7FovQXCT 2 days ago

hannn7

hanis im so nervous to watch the final season of cable girls coz lidia might not end up with carlos aaa 2 days ago

LesnyHenryk

Błażej Cable Girls | Final Season: Part 1 Trailer | Netflix https://t.co/DfOpHckjxG przez @YouTube 2 days ago


The Ranch Season 8 [Video]The Ranch Season 8

The Ranch- Part 8 - Official Trailer - Netflix Get ready to take one last ride to The Ranch. Final episodes premiere January 24 on Netflix.

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:52Published

