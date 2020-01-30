Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Inside Britney Spears 'The Zone' Pop-Up in Los Angeles | Billboard News

Inside Britney Spears 'The Zone' Pop-Up in Los Angeles | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Inside Britney Spears 'The Zone' Pop-Up in Los Angeles | Billboard News

Inside Britney Spears 'The Zone' Pop-Up in Los Angeles | Billboard News

Billboard's Tetris Kelly goes inside Britney Spears' 'The Zone' pop-up experience in Los Angeles, CA.

Here's an exclusive look inside the epic adventure!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Twario14

⚡Twario⚡ RT @idolator: Inside @BritneyTheZone! We toured 'The Ultimate @britneyspears Fan Experience' In LA & nothing will ever be the same again: h… 9 minutes ago

BMXE1

Music Inside ‘Britney Spears: The Zone,’ An Instagram-Friendly Mecca For Diehard Fans 11 minutes ago

BlogBookMark

BlogBookMark Inside ‘Britney Spears: The Zone,’ An Instagram-Friendly Mecca For Diehard Fans https://t.co/ctEI8RDijN 22 minutes ago

MayerLaVozMusic

MayerLaVoz Inside ‘Britney Spears: The Zone,’ An Instagram-Friendly Mecca For Diehard Fans https://t.co/rRIDM9HAEf https://t.co/CVLQjkiy8G 48 minutes ago

SOCIALCURRENCIE

Ian B RT @MTVNEWS: At the @BritneyTheZone pop-up in L.A., it's Britney, b*tch all the time https://t.co/9VPMk9Ckuh 52 minutes ago

TooFab

TooFab Any @britneyspears fan will wanna go-o-o to this immersive experience in Los Angeles: https://t.co/Ci82OHRDqW 1 hour ago

MTVNEWS

MTV NEWS At the @BritneyTheZone pop-up in L.A., it's Britney, b*tch all the time https://t.co/9VPMk9Ckuh 1 hour ago

idolator

idolator Imagine worshipping in a 'Blackout'-themed church or taking a flight on "Toxic" airlines?! They are just two of the… https://t.co/791JRQAvfE 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

N.Y. Comedy Club Cancels Ari Shaffir Performance After Threats | THR News [Video]N.Y. Comedy Club Cancels Ari Shaffir Performance After Threats | THR News

The venue canceled Ari Shaffir's scheduled Tuesday night performance following a video he made on Twitter about the late Los Angeles Laker legend.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:42Published

BTS Performs 'Black Swan' on 'The Late Late Show,' Internet Cancels Dua Lipa & Usher Set to Host iHeartRadio Music Awards | Bill [Video]BTS Performs 'Black Swan' on 'The Late Late Show,' Internet Cancels Dua Lipa & Usher Set to Host iHeartRadio Music Awards | Bill

BTS Performs 'Black Swan' on 'The Late Late Show,' Internet Cancels Dua Lipa & Usher Set to Host iHeartRadio Music Awards | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.