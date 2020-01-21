Global  

NFL going green for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium

Approximately 70,000 people are expected to attend Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

It’s a big game that could equate to a lot of trash.

But the NFL has a sustainability plan.
Environmentally Friendly & Sustainable Aluminum Cups To Be Used At Super Bowl 54 At Hard Rock Stadium

Football fans enjoying Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will be enjoying their ice cold...
cbs4.com - Published

NFL, Verizon Working To Ready Hard Rock Stadium For Super Bowl 54

The countdown is on for Super Bowl 54 and at Hard Rock Stadium the National Football League has just...
cbs4.com - Published


