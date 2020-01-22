Global  

Person hurt in Fort Pierce shooting

Fort Pierce police are investigating a shooting that injured one person.

Officials say officers were in the 3100 block of Avenue K when they heard shots being fired.
HEARD SHOTS.

THEY FOUND ONPERSON HURT... THEY'REEXPECTED TO SURVIVE.

IF YOUHAVE INFORMATION ON THISCRIME..

GIVE POLIC




