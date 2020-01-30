Global  

Teacher Accused Of Trying To Film Students In Hotel

A Wisconsin high school teacher pleads not guilty in federal court Thursday to child pornography charges, reports Frank Vascellaro (0:43).

Wisconsin teacher charged with trying to record students

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin high school teacher was charged Thursday with seven federal counts...
