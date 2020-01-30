Teacher Accused Of Trying To Film Students In Hotel 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:43s - Published Teacher Accused Of Trying To Film Students In Hotel A Wisconsin high school teacher pleads not guilty in federal court Thursday to child pornography charges, reports Frank Vascellaro (0:43). WCCO 4 News At 5 – January 30, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources Wisconsin teacher charged with trying to record students MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin high school teacher was charged Thursday with seven federal counts...

Seattle Times - Published 7 hours ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this