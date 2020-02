Medical marijuana: A growing business

YEAR ON LEGAL RECREATIONALMARIJUANA IN FLORIDA.

EFFORTSTO EXPAND MARIJUANA BEYONDMEDICAL USE - HAVE APPARENTLYCOME UP SHORT ON THEREQUIREMENTS TO GET ON THEBALLOT.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY IS LIVE IN WEST PALMBEACH WITH MORE ON WHY ITFAILED AND WHAT'S NEXT ...MATT?KELLEY, MICHAEL - SUPPORTERSOF THE LEGALIZING EFFORT HADBEEN IN A MONTHS LONG STRUGGLETO GET THE REQUIRED 766THOUSAND SIGNATURES NEEDED -AND NOW WITH THE DEADLINECOMING SATURDAY - IT SEEMSTHEY CAN'T MAKE IT.<<“ITI2012” ATTORNEY PETER PORCAROGOT INVOLVED IN MEDICALMARIJUANA IN FLORIDAÃWITHTHE FIRST EFFORTS TO PUT IT ONTHE BALLOTÃNOWÃHE SAYS &HOPES OF GETTING RECREATIONALMARIJUANAÃON THE 2020 BALLOTHAVE FADED,“ALTHOUGH THEY GOTCLOSE WITH THE SIGNATURE COUNTITTO VALIDATE THAT IN TIME FORTHE ELECTION” MAKE IT LEGALFLORIDAÃCONFIRMED THAT &SAYING IN A STATEMENT THEY HADMORE THAN 700-THOUSANDSIGNATURES..

THE STATE ONLYVALIDATED 460- THOUSAND OFTHOSE..

SO THEY'RE NOW FOCUSEDON GETTING THE QUESTION ON T2022 BALLOT.“CANNABIS HASBEEN PROVEN TO TREAT A LOT OFTHINGS AND WESPREAD AWARENESS” AS THELEGAL WEED EFFORT FAILEDÃTHEMEDICAL MARIJUANA BUISNESSGROWSÃA CLINIC TO HELPPATIENTS GET MEDICAL MARIJUANACARDS JUST OPENED IN WEST PALMBEACH.

ADVOCATES CONTINUE TOPOINT TO PUBLIC POLLS WHICHFAVOR LEGALIZING MARIJUANA &AND IN FLORIDAÃTHOSESUPPORTING THE EFFORT SAY THEYCAN BE PATIENT.“ITMATTER OF TIME THERETO BE SEVERAL MORE STATES THATPASS IT THIS YEAR AND WHETHERITS IN TWO YEARS OR FOUR YEARSITS CERTAINLY GOING TOHAPPEN”