Michigan Made - Cravings Gourmet Popcorn 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 07:05s - Published Michigan Made - Cravings Gourmet Popcorn Cravings Gourmet Popcorn is Mid-Michigan's source for premium gourmet popcorn. Gluten free and nut free, popped in coconut oil. Lansing popcorn perfect for gifts, fundraisers and events. Popcorn to celebrate life. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Cravings Popcorn: Gourmet Popcorn In Our Own Backyard Chad Jordan has a love of popcorn that started as a child. From these past experiences he decided to create Cravings Gourmet Popcorn and most people in Mid-Michigan have heard about it from one person.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:47Published 1 week ago