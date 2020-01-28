Global  

Michigan Made - Cravings Gourmet Popcorn

Michigan Made - Cravings Gourmet Popcorn

Michigan Made - Cravings Gourmet Popcorn

Cravings Gourmet Popcorn is Mid-Michigan's source for premium gourmet popcorn.

Gluten free and nut free, popped in coconut oil.

Lansing popcorn perfect for gifts, fundraisers and events.

Popcorn to celebrate life.
Cravings Popcorn: Gourmet Popcorn In Our Own Backyard [Video]Cravings Popcorn: Gourmet Popcorn In Our Own Backyard

Chad Jordan has a love of popcorn that started as a child. From these past experiences he decided to create Cravings Gourmet Popcorn and most people in Mid-Michigan have heard about it from one person..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:47Published

