Oddities: A Bargain with Bite 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:17s - Published Oddities: A Bargain with Bite Pat Sajak, AFVN Disc Jockey in Saigon from 1969-71, talks about serving in the USO and the importance of lifting the spirits of American troops who regularly put themselves in harms way. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this