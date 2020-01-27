Visit the Largest Collection of Star Wars Memorabilia

Global  

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 03:36s - Published < > Embed
Rancho Obi-Wan is the home to the world’s largest collection of Star Wars memorabilia.

This Sonoma County museum was officially recognized by the Guinness of World Records in 2014.

Spanning over 9,000-square-feet, Rancho Obi-Wan offers visitors an authentic fan experience, unlike any other museum.

Guided tours are available showcasing rare collectibles, vintage toys, fan-made art and one of a kind prop for the films.
