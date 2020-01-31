Global  

Break Things on Purpose & Let Go of That Stress

Feeling stressed?

Does the idea of smashing plates sound like a dream come true?

Throw Nation might save you hundreds on therapy while enjoying a night out.

Axe throwing, plate smashing, bowling with footballs, hammering nails and hitting beer bottles with frisbees are just some of the activities offered at this suburban Chicago location.
