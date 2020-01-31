This Bank Has a Pond of Alligators

Global  

At a historic bank in Alvin, Texas, the guards have green and scaly faces and a taste for flesh.

For half a century, alligators have called the First National Bank of Alvin home!

Back in 1969, a farmer donated three gator hatchings to live in the goldfish pond inside the bank – and ever since then, there have always been alligators living in the bank!

Today, two seven-foot gators named Lizzy and Lucy guard the bank, each eating several pounds of boneless raw chicken a day.

Customers even bring gator gifts to the bank from around the world, which are proudly displayed throughout the building.
