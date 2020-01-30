IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, one of the only women leading a top U.S. company, is leaving the top post after eight years in which the stock has fallen.

After nearly eight years, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down from Big Blue. At the same time,...

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down after nearly 40 years with the computing...