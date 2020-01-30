Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, one of the only women leading a top U.S. company, is leaving the top post after eight years in which the stock has fallen.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty to retire

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down after nearly 40 years with the computing...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesbizjournalsReutersTechCrunchNew Zealand HeraldWebProNews


Red Hat’s Whitehurst tapped as IBM’s president

After nearly eight years, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down from Big Blue. At the same time,...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Stolenshadesof1

Stolenshadesof1 RT @love4thegameAK: Another Step-Down!! 👀 IBM's Ginni Rometty is stepping down as CEO H/T @xSTYMIEx https://t.co/ijnEyLbbzU 18 seconds ago

jack_pre

Jack Pre RT @WSJ: IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down, and cloud executive Arvind Krishna will succeed her https://t.co/u7MwJCTJj5 https://t.co/d… 30 seconds ago

Hoot12342

Hoot1234 RT @washingtonpost: IBM's Ginni Rometty is stepping down as CEO https://t.co/ej36ofFHcd 2 minutes ago

ajit288

Ajit Kulkarni IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down, Arvind Krishna to take over https://t.co/ToC7HkjAib 2 minutes ago

rucsb

Ruchi 🏳️‍🌈🌈 RT @CatalystInc: Lorraine Hariton, Catalyst CEO, on Ginni Rometty stepping down as IBM CEO: “We will have one less at the end of the year,… 3 minutes ago

Fractaurean

Fractaurean IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down, Arvind Krishna to take over @CNBC https://t.co/OL7eH2NtBF 3 minutes ago

alwaysdaytrader

Jerry R IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down, Arvind Krishna to take over @CNBC https://t.co/R1OSAjRwwD 5 minutes ago

CatalystInc

CatalystInc Lorraine Hariton, Catalyst CEO, on Ginni Rometty stepping down as IBM CEO: “We will have one less at the end of the… https://t.co/bJvorDGb8X 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty to Retire [Video]IBM CEO Ginni Rometty to Retire

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down after nearly 40 years with the computing giant and eight years at its helm. The company said Thursday that Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO starting April 6

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.