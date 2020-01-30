Report: Millions Of Southwest Airlines Passengers Flew On Planes With Unconfirmed Maintenance Records

Global  

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
A yet to be released report by the Transportation Department allegedly details a pattern by Southwest Airlines of flying passengers on planes with unconfirmed maintenance records.
