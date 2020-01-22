Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Inside The Last Days Of Brussels

Inside The Last Days Of Brussels

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 09:46s - Published < > Embed
Inside The Last Days Of Brussels

Inside The Last Days Of Brussels

On the 31st of January 2020 the UK formally withdraws from the EU.

HuffPost UK follows UK Members of European Parliament as they pack up their offices, say goodbye to their friends and reflect on their last few days in their positions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UK Parliament ratifies Brexit divorce law

British lawmakers on Wednesday finally approved the terms of their country's historic departure from...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.