Rochester Development Services and Infrastructure center development

Tonight we're giving you a look at the new development services and infrastructure center in rochester.

Construction began on the building in 2018.

City workers will begin moving in next week.

City workers will begin moving in next week.

The city of rochester bought the former think bank building in 2016..

But now it's almost completely move in ready.

The building will house public works..

Community development and the building safety department.

After years of work the new development services and infrastructure center is about to open its doors in rochester.

We've had guys here up to 15 hours a day trying to get this thing done so the city can move in.

The city of rochester has been renovating the former think bank site to house building safety, community development and public work agencies in order to streamline operations.

The purpose of having them together will increase efficencies and make a better experience for customers who are coming in.

They don't have to go to multiple locations they can come to one central location.

Construction is still underway on a new twoálevel police department building consisting of a lower level garage and upper level office space for around 200 department members... it's scheduled to be completed by the end of august.

We are on time and as of right now under budget.

But for right now á the focus is on welcoming city workers into their new home.

The building safety team will start moving in tomorrow and plans to begin conducting business by this coming monday.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news three.

The city does say when the police department moves into the new building towards the end of august there will still be an officer presence in the downtown law enforcement center.