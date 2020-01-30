Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gal Gadot swears by 'super simple' Mediterranean diet to stay in shape

Gal Gadot swears by 'super simple' Mediterranean diet to stay in shape

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Gal Gadot swears by 'super simple' Mediterranean diet to stay in shape

Gal Gadot swears by 'super simple' Mediterranean diet to stay in shape

'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot swears by a "super simple" Mediterranean diet to stay on track of her intense training.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Gal Gadot swears by 'super simple' Mediterranean diet to stay in shape #GalGadot #WonderWoman #DCU #DCFilms #WW84 https://t.co/DlODQlL65X 2 hours ago

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News RT @15MinuteNewsSty: Gal Gadot swears by 'super simple' Mediterranean diet to stay in shape https://t.co/p3gUFkOx0Y #Fashion 10 hours ago

15MinuteNewsSty

Style News Gal Gadot swears by 'super simple' Mediterranean diet to stay in shape https://t.co/p3gUFkOx0Y #Fashion 11 hours ago

notsignedtv

NotSigned.TV Gal Gadot swears by 'super simple' Mediterranean diet to stay in shape https://t.co/7bv0sHcO2A 11 hours ago

galgadot_news

Gal Gadot news Gal Gadot swears by 'super simple' Mediterranean diet to stay in shape - https://t.co/oIU91QWCif https://t.co/iVzESWSQjP #GalGadot 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gal Gadot Swears by Mediterranean Diet to Stay in Shape [Video]Gal Gadot Swears by Mediterranean Diet to Stay in Shape

Gal Gadot Swears by Mediterranean Diet to Stay in Shape Gadot will reprise her role in 'Wonder Woman 1984' when the comic book sequel hits the big screen this summer. To prepare for the movie, she..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.